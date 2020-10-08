 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall Live in Ohio, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Ohio Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Why Michigan for Transitioning Service Members: LIVE

When
Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

MST & PTSD Survivor: Hear Me, See Me. Empowered Advocate.

To raise awareness of Services and Advocacy in NE Florida to empower Women Veterans

When
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in North Carolina, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for North Carolina Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

Preventing suicide among Native American Veterans.

When
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Minnesota, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Minnesota Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Department of Defense's Online Survivor Benefits Report

When
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Florida, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Florida Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in California, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for California Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Veterans Experience Live (VetXL): Women Veterans - Q&A with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers and VA Leadership.

Women Veterans - Q&A with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers and VA Leadership. What are your questions?

When
Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
