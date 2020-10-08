Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Tele-Townhall Live in Ohio, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Ohio Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Why Michigan for Transitioning Service Members: LIVE
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
MST & PTSD Survivor: Hear Me, See Me. Empowered Advocate.
To raise awareness of Services and Advocacy in NE Florida to empower Women Veterans
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in North Carolina, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for North Carolina Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
Preventing suicide among Native American Veterans.
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Minnesota, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Minnesota Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Department of Defense's Online Survivor Benefits Report
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Florida, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Florida Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in California, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for California Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Veterans Experience Live (VetXL): Women Veterans - Q&A with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers and VA Leadership.
Women Veterans - Q&A with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers and VA Leadership. What are your questions?
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET