Past events
Virtual Career Fair: Economic Investment Initiatives
Sponsored by RecruitMilitary.com and in partnership with Veteran Employment Services Office (VESO), join us in engaging with transitioning and civilian-experienced military veteran men and women who are looking for career opportunities.
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Modeling Healthy Technology Behaviors for Young Children
Importance for parents and caregivers to model healthy boundaries with technology for healthy child social-emotional development.
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Virtual Townhall: Economic Investment Initiatives
We will provide information on initiatives that can positively affect your transition from military to civilian life.
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Maine, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Maine Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Resources for Homeless and At-Risk Veterans
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Colgate-Palmolive
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Kentucky, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Kentucky Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Woman Veteran Series: Resources for Appeals, Mental Health, Military Sexual Trauma, and Supporting Military Spouses
Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Women Veteran Series: Advice on Transitioning, Employment and Building a Business
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET