Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Virtual Career Fair: Economic Investment Initiatives

Sponsored by RecruitMilitary.com and in partnership with Veteran Employment Services Office (VESO), join us in engaging with transitioning and civilian-experienced military veteran men and women who are looking for career opportunities.

When
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Modeling Healthy Technology Behaviors for Young Children

Importance for parents and caregivers to model healthy boundaries with technology for healthy child social-emotional development.

When
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Townhall: Economic Investment Initiatives

We will provide information on initiatives that can positively affect your transition from military to civilian life.

When
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Maine, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Maine Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Resources for Homeless and At-Risk Veterans

When
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: Colgate-Palmolive

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Kentucky, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Kentucky Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Woman Veteran Series: Resources for Appeals, Mental Health, Military Sexual Trauma, and Supporting Military Spouses

Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond

When
Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Women Veteran Series: Advice on Transitioning, Employment and Building a Business

Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond

When
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
