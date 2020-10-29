PAVE Connect Employer Session: Amazon Entry Level and Hourly Jobs

On November 10th, 2020 join Paralyzed Veterans of America’s employment program, PAVE, and Amazon to network and learn about Amazon’s entry level and seasonal positions. Billy Knapp, a Military Program Manager at Amazon and Marine Corps veteran, will discuss the current openings at Amazon for entry-level and hourly positions, the benefits of joining a leading IT and online retailer, the companies “work hard, have fun and be curious mantra”.

All entry level and hourly positions are open to all military veterans regardless of specialty, education or ability level. They currently have openings for warehouse associates, personal shoppers, driving positions and Amazon Air positions as well.

Amazon is committed to the veteran community and to hiring veterans with disabilities. Join us on November 10th, 2020 to learn more!