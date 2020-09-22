 Skip to Content
PAVE Connect Employer Session: Windstream Communications

When
Thursday, Oct 29
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Looking for a career in IT, engineering or sales?  Look no farther than Windstream Communications. Windstream is a leading provider of network communications and technology solutions for consumers, small businesses and large organizations.  On October 29th, Join Angel Ramos, retired Command Sergeant Major in the Army and current Senior Consultant of Diversity and Inclusion at Windstream Communications, to learn more about their company culture, dedication to hiring veterans and their families, and their national opportunities.

