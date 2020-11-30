 Skip to Content
PAVE Connect: Engage in Something New

PAVE

When
Tuesday, Dec 22
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

With PAVE Connect, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a PAVE employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans.

With all of the changes and restrictions in place from COVID-19, it's understandable to be feeling isolated, stressed out, and unproductive. The pandemic has altered the way we live our lives but you can still find meaning in each day by engaging in a variety of different activities - even if just for a few minutes each day. Learn how you can continue to stay engaged and grow personally and professionally, despite all of the uncertainty.

