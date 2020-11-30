PAVE Connect: Engage in Something New
- When
-
Tuesday, Dec 22
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET
- Cost
- FREE
With all of the changes and restrictions in place from COVID-19, it's understandable to be feeling isolated, stressed out, and unproductive. The pandemic has altered the way we live our lives but you can still find meaning in each day by engaging in a variety of different activities - even if just for a few minutes each day. Learn how you can continue to stay engaged and grow personally and professionally, despite all of the uncertainty.