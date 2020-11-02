 Skip to Content
PAVE Connect: Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community

PAVE Connext

Virtual Event

When
Tuesday, Nov 17
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

With PAVE Connect, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a PAVE employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans.

Join PsychArmor Institute’s Chief Clinical Officer and Navy combat Veteran, Dr. Heidi Kraft, for a PAVE Connect session at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 17th on "Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community."

COVID-19 is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. While we cannot control the Pandemic, we can control how we react to the stress by accessing our inner resources that have assisted our military-connected community before. "It's OK to not be OK," Kraft says.

Dr. Kraft will show our community how utilizing our resiliency skills of gratitude, mindfulness, and connection can help each of us get through this unprecedented time.

