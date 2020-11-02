PAVE Connect: Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community

Join PsychArmor Institute’s Chief Clinical Officer and Navy combat Veteran, Dr. Heidi Kraft, for a PAVE Connect session at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 17th on "Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community."

COVID-19 is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. While we cannot control the Pandemic, we can control how we react to the stress by accessing our inner resources that have assisted our military-connected community before. "It's OK to not be OK," Kraft says.

Dr. Kraft will show our community how utilizing our resiliency skills of gratitude, mindfulness, and connection can help each of us get through this unprecedented time.