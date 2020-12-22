 Skip to Content
PAVE Connect: Top Tips for Networking

PAVE

When
Thursday, Jan 21
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

With PAVE Connect, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a PAVE employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. PAVE Connect is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).

Are you looking for a new job, career path, or opportunity?  One way to help develop and improve your skill set, stay on top of latest industry trends, keep a pulse on the job market and meet prospective employers and mentors is to network.  Join this PAVE Connect session to learn tips for success in networking with Employment Analyst and retired Army Veteran, Rodney Lee. 

