PAVE Connect: Work from Home Opportunities
- When
-
Tuesday, Jan 12
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- FREE
Registration
With PAVE Connect, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a PAVE employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. PAVE Connect is open to veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
Due to COVID we have been introduced to more opportunities for work from home. Are you eager to start a career working from home, but not sure where to look? Come join PAVE Connect as we navigate the best way to find work from home opportunities. You will learn about some major companies offering opportunities, best work from home job boards, and more!