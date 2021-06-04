Personal Story of Stonewall with Mark Segal
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 10, 2021
2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Come listen to the personal story of Mark Segal and his battles for the LGBTQ+ community, from Stonewall to disrupting TV shows and eventually being on their Joint Diversity Council to his items being added to the collection at the Smithsonian.
