Personal Story of Stonewall with Mark Segal

Come listen to the personal story of Mark Segal and his battles for the LGBTQ+ community, from Stonewall to disrupting TV shows and eventually being on their Joint Diversity Council to his items being added to the collection at the Smithsonian.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,228179388# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 228 179 388#

Find a local number | Reset PIN