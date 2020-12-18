Philippine and Pacific islands Veterans: VA Benefits Training Session
Veterans benefits and processes session, Tuesday, 12/22 from 9:00 am, Philippine Time
- When
-
Tuesday, Dec 22
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
The Foreign Medical Program office in collaboration with VA Manila Leadership has offered to conduct a training session about their benefits and processes on December 22, 9:00 AM , Philippine time. Veteran organizations all over the Philippines, South Korea, Koror Palau, Kolonia Micronesia and Majuro Marshall Islands were invited.
Details are as follows:
Tuesday, December 22, 9:00 AM, Philippine time (PHST)
Meeting number (access code): 199 323 9429
Meeting password: zS23XbxJs@4
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+14043971596,,1993239429## USA Toll Number
Join by phone
14043971596 USA Toll Number