Philippine and Pacific islands Veterans: VA Benefits Training Session

Veterans Benefits

Veterans benefits and processes session, Tuesday, 12/22 from 9:00 am, Philippine Time

When
Tuesday, Dec 22
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

The Foreign Medical Program office in collaboration with VA Manila Leadership has offered to conduct a training session about their benefits and processes on December 22, 9:00 AM , Philippine time. Veteran organizations all over the Philippines, South Korea, Koror Palau, Kolonia Micronesia and Majuro Marshall Islands were invited.

Details are as follows:

Tuesday, December 22, 9:00 AM, Philippine time (PHST)

Meeting number (access code): 199 323 9429

Meeting password: zS23XbxJs@4 

Join meeting on WebEx

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only) 
+14043971596,,1993239429## USA Toll Number 

Join by phone 
14043971596 USA Toll Number 
 

