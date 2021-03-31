PVA Sports and Recreation is hosting the webinar: Pickleball for Everyone! on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1 pm with National Pickleball athlete Gizmo Hall. Mr. Hall has been playing professionally for over 3 years and has taken the Pickleball world by storm. He is a singles, doubles and mixed doubles player, and also a big proponent for the growth of adaptive Pickleball. Please mark your calendars and join us, as Gizmo shares his experiences, and introduces us to some of the best adaptive Pickleball athletes in the game.