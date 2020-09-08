Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best

This final session in the Disaster and Hazard Readiness Foundations series ties together all planning aspects involved in military family readiness from both family and service professional perspectives. Dr. Lindsey shares strategies, resources, and templates, with a focus on the who, what, when, where, and why of preparation, mitigation, and recovery. Stay tuned for more information about the guest speaker and other activities surrounding this session!

Learning Objectives:

Understand the importance of planning for hazards and disasters at different levels.

Discuss four different ways in which to prepare.

Identify federal, state, and local resources to assist with preparation.

Practice preparing a hazard and disaster plan document.

For more information, please visit: https://militaryfamilieslearningnetwork.org/mfra2020/session3/