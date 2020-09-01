 Skip to Content
Pledge To Prevent: Action to End Veteran Suicide

Pledge to Prevent

The event will focus on action to end Veteran suicide and feature award winning author and filmmaker, Kevin Hines.

When
Thursday, Sep 10
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

The North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System in conjunction with the Northeast Florida Fire Watch Council and the Cohen Veterans Network at Centerstone cordially invite you to attend the first annual virtual Pledge to Prevent Event. The event will focus on action to end Veteran suicide and feature award winning author and filmmaker, Kevin Hines. Register Today!

 

