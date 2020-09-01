Pledge To Prevent: Action to End Veteran Suicide
The North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System in conjunction with the Northeast Florida Fire Watch Council and the Cohen Veterans Network at Centerstone cordially invite you to attend the first annual virtual Pledge to Prevent Event. The event will focus on action to end Veteran suicide and feature award winning author and filmmaker, Kevin Hines. Register Today!