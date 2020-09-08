 Skip to Content
Privacy Matters Symposium: Health Care Modernization at the Crossroads of Data Privacy and COVID-19.

Healthcare Modernization

VA Privacy Symposium

When
Tuesday, Sep 15
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Join VA Privacy Service and leading health care experts on September 15 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. for a dynamic, interactive exploration of privacy’s impact on the evolving public health crisis.

Panelists will discuss privacy in the context of health care modernization, COVID-19 and how health care professionals are safeguarding health information when collaborating with third parties. They will also consider privacy implications of new technologies and how health care practitioners are staying abreast of patient demand while safeguarding data privacy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attend the event online at: https://www.vaitcampus.com/classroom/live/33290?passcode=t8krRqiahMvkCWpv84jo8xmZC

The link will go live the day of the event!

