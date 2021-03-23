PsychArmor - Conversations with Caregivers: The Importance of Sleep

The Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, sponsored by USAA, is an opportunity to virtually engage and learn with fellow military & Veteran caregivers about difficult issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this series, PsychArmor brings together subject matter experts from around the country, both professionals and military & Veteran caregivers with lived experience, to share their knowledge and expertise in these difficult conversations. These events are intended for military & Veteran caregivers to learn together, discover new resources, change the narrative of their own experiences, and build resilience.

In this episode of the Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, Dr. William Brim and Brian Vines (Col., USA, Ret.) explore the importance of sleep and how crucial it is in everyday life, especially as a caregiver. A good night’s sleep can be elusive for caregivers. After this conversation, you will have the knowledge and tools to prioritize one of your most basic needs.