Puerto Rico: Spouse Support Summit

Think like an employer to market yourself and learn more about VA programs and services.

When
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Registration

All military spouses of any transitioning Service member join us for a special event.

Learn how to market yourself for job opportunities and more about VA benefits. 

Agenda:

  • 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (AST): Marketing Me, LinkedIn Profiles, and Federal Hiring presented by Department of Labor VETS
  • 12:15 – 1 p.m. AST: Lunch
  • 1 – 4 p.m. AST: VA Benefits 101, Casualty Assistance Resources, and Social and Emotional Health Resources presented by VA Benefits Advisor

 

