Puerto Rico: Spouse Support Summit
Think like an employer to market yourself and learn more about VA programs and services.
All military spouses of any transitioning Service member join us for a special event.
Learn how to market yourself for job opportunities and more about VA benefits.
Agenda:
- 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (AST): Marketing Me, LinkedIn Profiles, and Federal Hiring presented by Department of Labor VETS
- 12:15 – 1 p.m. AST: Lunch
- 1 – 4 p.m. AST: VA Benefits 101, Casualty Assistance Resources, and Social and Emotional Health Resources presented by VA Benefits Advisor