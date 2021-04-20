PVA Veterans Career Live Education Session: Saylor Academy
- When
-
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and Veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
On April 29th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT join PVA Veterans Career Program and Saylor Academy to learn how you can register for free college courses. Saylor Academy offers free and open online courses to all who want to learn. They have nearly 100 full-length courses at the college and professional levels. Join this session to see how to sign up for a free class today.