PVA Veterans Career Live Employer Session: Amazon All Abilities

On April 20th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT join PVA Veterans Career Program and Amazon All Abilities for a session about Amazon's commitment to diversity and inclusion and their opportunities for veterans with disabilities. Participants will hear from Lamont Reed, a 30-year Navy Veteran and the current Senior Program Manger for People with Disabilities Acquisitions at Amazon. This session will provide a clear overview of Amazon’s All Abilities commitment and the multitude of opportunities to join Earth’s most customer centric company.