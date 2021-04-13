PVA Veterans Career Live Employer Session: Amazon All Abilities
- When
-
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
On April 20th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT join PVA Veterans Career Program and Amazon All Abilities for a session about Amazon's commitment to diversity and inclusion and their opportunities for veterans with disabilities. Participants will hear from Lamont Reed, a 30-year Navy Veteran and the current Senior Program Manger for People with Disabilities Acquisitions at Amazon. This session will provide a clear overview of Amazon’s All Abilities commitment and the multitude of opportunities to join Earth’s most customer centric company.