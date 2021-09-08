PVA Veterans Career Live - Employer Session: Bank of America

On Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET, Bobby Turner, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, Military Recruiting, will present on Bank of America’s veterans hiring programs. In addition, he will share information regarding qualifications, resumes, and other helpful tips for interview and job placement consideration. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers with Bobby about opportunities with Bank of America.

With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, veterans, and their family members and caregivers.