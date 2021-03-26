PVA Veterans Career Live Employer Session: CACI

On April 6th, 2021 join PVA Veterans Career Program and CACI to network and learn about nationwide career opportunities to work for one of the nation’s largest government contractors. Hear from Ret. Major General Gary Patton, the current Vice President of Military and Veterans Affairs, about CACI’s company culture, commitment to the Veteran community and their career opportunities to provide information solutions and services America needs to defeat global terrorism, secure our homeland and improve government services.