PVA Veterans Career Live Employer Session: First Nation Group
- When
-
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and Veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
Join Luis Aguilar from First Nation Group to learn about the organization’s multitude of employment opportunities and dedication to supporting Veterans and their families. First Nation Group is a premier supplier of medical equipment and supplies exclusively serving the government market. They are the largest small business provider to the VA, and have been at the forefront of the medical industry delivering superior products, service, and support while making a significant impact on the Veterans and active duty military personnel we serve and the underserved in communities where we live and work.