PVA Veterans Career Live Employer Session: First Nation Group

Join Luis Aguilar from First Nation Group to learn about the organization’s multitude of employment opportunities and dedication to supporting Veterans and their families. First Nation Group is a premier supplier of medical equipment and supplies exclusively serving the government market. They are the largest small business provider to the VA, and have been at the forefront of the medical industry delivering superior products, service, and support while making a significant impact on the Veterans and active duty military personnel we serve and the underserved in communities where we live and work.