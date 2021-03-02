PVA Veterans Career Live: Employer Session - Johnson & Johnson
- When
-
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
On March 10th, 2021 join PVA Veterans Career Program to network and learn about Johnson & Johnson's commitment to hiring veterans. Attendees will hear from Eamon Lawlor, Director, Strategic Accounts — Enterprise Co-Chair of the Johnson & Johnson Veterans Leadership Council and Karin Burn, Project Lead, Johnson and Johnson Technology — Global Disabilities Pillar Lead, Johnson & Johnson Alliance for Diverse Abilities.
Attend this session to learn about Johnson & Johnson's current openings, support of the military community and the company's culture.