PVA Veterans Career Live: How to Choose a Major
- When
-
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
Choosing what to study in school can feel like a daunting task. This session will walk through how to make this decision using your interests, strengths, weaknesses, and labor market information to ensure you make the right choice!