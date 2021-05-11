PVA Veterans Career Live Partner Session: JobPath
- When
-
Thursday, May 20, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
On May 20th, at 4:00 p.m. join PVA and the Veterans Career Program and JobPath for an interactive overview of all of the FREE benefits at Home | Jobs For Military Veterans | PVE (pva.org). Some of the benefits include military to civilian transitions support, free resume templates and career matching and training.