PVA Veterans Career Live: Resume Tips and Techniques
- When
-
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
Resumes are an integral part of landing your dream Job. Join Rodney Lee, and Employment Analyst and Retired Army veteran, to learn the in’s and out’s of constructing a chronological resume.