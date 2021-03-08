PVA Veterans Career Live: Seeking Higher Education as a Veteran with a Disability
Join Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), Student Veterans of America (SVA), Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), and Psycharmor to learn about the benefits of returning to school for Veterans with disabilities. The organizations worked together to create two videos empowering Veterans with disabilities to pursue higher education. The panelists will discuss their own higher education journeys, their tips and tricks for accessing accommodations, and the importance of higher education.
Panelists:
- Maureen Elias- Associate Legislative Director of Government Affairs, PVA
- Derek Fronabarger- Legislative Director, WWP
- Dr. Abby Kinch- Vice President of Program and Services, SVA
- Moderator: Dr. Carrie Rodgers, Chief Program Officer, Psycharmor