PVA Veterans Career Live - VR&E and Me

The VA's Veteran Readiness & Employment program is an excellent benefit for Veterans with disabilities looking to obtain and maintain employment. This can include transitioning into a new career field for a variety of reasons but the end goal is always employment. This session will help you prepare to apply, understand the working relationship, be successful using the program, and how Paralyzed Veterans of America can assist. Join me as I walk through the process to help you get the most out of your VR&E experience. Please note: this session will not be held by staff from the Department of Veterans Affairs, but by a Veteran Service Organization that supports the veteran community.

With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, veterans, and their family members and caregivers.