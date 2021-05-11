PVA Veterans Career Live: Work From Home Opportunities
- When
-
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
Due to COVID we have been introduced to more opportunities for work from home. Are you eager to start a work from home opportunity, but not sure where to look? Come join as we navigate work from home opportunities. You will learn about some major companies offering opportunities, best work from home job boards, and more!