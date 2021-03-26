PVA Veterans Career Live: Writing a Personal Narrative

Writing a personal statement can feel like a daunting, self-promoting task. Many feel uncomfortable and compose a statement that feels inauthentic and useless. But crafting a strong personal statement can showcase the individual and become a life-long tool as they grow personally and professionally. Using it, Veterans can sharpen their focus, identify their goals, values, and strengths, and introduce themselves effectively to future employers and benefactors. This session will provide attendees with information and tools to assist in creating a personal statement that showcases what they have accomplished, their goals, and their values in a way that will serve them well into the future.