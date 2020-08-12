Join a live Q&A with Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen to discuss how together, we will prevent suicide for Service members and Veterans. Submit your questions via the link provided below.



Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen

Dr. Van Dahlen, a licensed clinical psychologist, was appointed to lead the PREVENTS Task Force in July 2019. She is the Founder of Give an Hour, a national nonprofit that provides free mental health care to those in need including service members, Veterans and their families. In 2012, she was named to TIME magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.



Dr. Van Dahlen is an expert on the psychological impact of war and a thought leader in mobilizing constituencies to create large system change. She is widely recognized for her work in changing the culture associated with mental health. A licensed clinical psychologist who practiced in the Washington, D.C. area for over 20 years, she received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Maryland in 1991.

PREVENTS Background



Executive Order 13861: Signed on March 5, 2019, the President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) is a call to action to amplify and accelerate the progress in addressing the Veteran suicide epidemic in our Nation. While there have been other efforts to address suicide prevention, this is a cabinet-level, inter-agency effort charged with developing the first federally coordinated national public health strategy to address suicide.



The goal of PREVENTS is to prevent suicide — among not just Veterans but all Americans. By adopting a holistic public health approach, PREVENTS is acting on the knowledge that suicide prevention is everyone’s business, and that by working together, locally and nationally, we can prevent suicide.



PREVENTS is building on the critical successes of suicide prevention pioneers and agencies working with Service members and Veterans. The PREVENTS Task Force is partnering with stakeholders from multiple sectors, including nonprofits, state and local organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and government leaders, to implement best practices to improve health and prevent suicide.



PREVENTS recently launched REACH, the Nation’s largest public health campaign with the central message that suicide is preventable. The REACH campaign recognizes that to prevent suicide, we must reach beyond what we have done before– including the way we think about, talk about, and address emotional pain and suffering. The REACH campaign is for everyone because we all have risk and protective factors that we need to recognize and understand.