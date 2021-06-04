 Skip to Content
Raising a Transgender Child and Family Dealing with the Transition

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Tuesday, Jun 8, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Debi Jackson will discuss raising a transgender child and family dealing with the transition. She will also talk about the negative information the child faces from outside a supportive home. 

 

