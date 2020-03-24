Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020
The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.
8:00 am-9:30 am
Registration
Continental Breakfast
Networking l Visit Exhibitors
9:30-10:15 am
Welcome
Presentation of Colors
National Anthem l Pledge of Allegiance l Invocation
Panel of Firsts
10:15 am-10:30 am
Break l Route to Breakout Sessions l Networking
10:30 am-12:00 pm
Breakout Sessions l Visit Exhibitors l Networking (90 min.)
- Starting a Business/Entrepreneurship (Room TBA)
- “We are All in Transition” Career Coaching and Resume Writing (Room TBA)
- Wellness Through the Arts Panel (Room TBA)
- Introduction to Mental Health First Aid (Room TBA)
12:00 pm-12:15 pm
Break l Route to lunch
12:15 pm-1:45 pm
Lunch
Keynote Speaker
1:45 pm-2:00 pm
Break l Route to Breakout Sessions l Networking
2:00 pm-3:00 pm
Breakout Sessions l Visit Exhibitors l Networking (60 min.)
- Women Veteran Entrepreneur Panel (Room TBA)
- Mindfulness (Room TBA)
- Wellness Through the Arts Interactive (Rooms TBA)
- Connecting with State and Federal Benefits (Room TBA)
3:00 pm-4:00 pm
Networking l Visit Exhibitors