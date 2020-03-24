 Skip to Content
Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020

Raleigh NC Women Expo

The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.

When
Tuesday, May 12
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where

1101 Gorman St

Raleigh , NC

Cost
0

Registration

8:00 am-9:30 am

Registration

Continental Breakfast

Networking l Visit Exhibitors

9:30-10:15 am

Welcome

Presentation of Colors

National Anthem l Pledge of Allegiance l Invocation

Panel of Firsts

10:15 am-10:30 am

Break l Route to Breakout Sessions l Networking

10:30 am-12:00 pm

Breakout Sessions l Visit Exhibitors l Networking (90 min.)

  • Starting a Business/Entrepreneurship (Room TBA)
  • “We are All in Transition” Career Coaching and Resume Writing (Room TBA)
  • Wellness Through the Arts Panel  (Room TBA)
  • Introduction to Mental Health First Aid (Room TBA)

12:00 pm-12:15 pm

Break l Route to lunch

12:15 pm-1:45 pm

Lunch

Keynote Speaker

1:45 pm-2:00 pm

Break l Route to Breakout Sessions l Networking

2:00 pm-3:00 pm

Breakout Sessions l Visit Exhibitors l Networking (60 min.)

  •  Women Veteran Entrepreneur Panel (Room TBA)
  •  Mindfulness (Room TBA)
  •  Wellness Through the Arts Interactive (Rooms TBA)
  •  Connecting with State and Federal Benefits (Room TBA)

3:00 pm-4:00 pm

Networking l Visit Exhibitors

