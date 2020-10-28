RallyPoint Q&A with Marine Veteran Stephen Kupryk, known as WWE Superstar Steve Cutler.

Stephen Kupryk went to boot camp at Parris Island SC and was later stationed on Camp Lejeune as an 0331 Machine Gunner with 2nd Battalion 8 Marines Wpns Co. Steve served two combat tours in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011 and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal after 4 years of honorable service.

When he came home Steve perused the dream of being a Professional Wrestler / Sports Entertainer. He started training in 2012 at the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, NJ. One year later, Gerald Brisco who was a talent scout at the time for WWE, was brought in for a seminar and that’s when Steve got his foot in the door for a tryout. He made the trip to Orlando Florida in August of 2013 for a tryout at the Performance Center and was signed in October 2013. He later began his career on WWE NXT in January of 2014 and has been with the company ever since.

For more information, please click HERE.