RallyPoint - Texas Veterans Experience Live (VetXL)

On October 28th, 12-1PM CT, VA and community experts will be here to answer your questions on benefits, claims, and peer-to-peer support services. Type your questions in now!



You can ask questions to the following people:

» BG Mike Eastman - Advisor, ETS Sponsorship

» PO2 Elizabeth Saunders - Operations Associate, Team Rubicon

» SFC James Schaale - Camino Real Community Services, Peer Services Coord

» Coleton Whitaker - Director of Programs, Elizabeth Dole Foundation

» Staci H. - Senior Manager of Volunteers and Partnerships, Blue Star Families

» Melissa Comeau - Director, American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network

» Jeanette Gilles - Deputy Director of Community Integration, Americas Warrior Partnership

» Justin Monk - VP of Government Affairs, Student Veterans of America

» Arlene Perez - Peer Services Manager, Texas Veterans Commission

» Gregory Morton - Military Veteran Peer Network Center for Health Care Services





Student Veterans of America:

Student Veterans of America is a Chapter-based organization with about 1,500 locations on college campuses nationwide. We represent about 800,000 student veterans and work on personal and professional development, leadership training, and advocacy at the federal level.