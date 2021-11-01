RallyPoint - Veterans Experience Live (VetXL) Maine Veterans Q&A

On November 15th, 1-2PM ET, VA and community experts will be here to answer your questions on benefits, claims, and peer-to-peer support services. Type your questions in now!



You can ask questions to the following people:

» Jeanette Gilles - Deputy Director Community Integration, America’s Warrior Partnership

» Justin Monk - Policy Associate, Student Veterans of America

» 1SG Zelda Davis - Management Analyst, VA

» BG Mike Eastman - Advisor, ETS Sponsorship

» Melissa Comeau - Director, American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network

» Patricia Sweeney - National Director, Peer Support Services, VA Central Office, Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention



Student Veterans of America:

Student Veterans of America is a Chapter-based organization with about 1,500 locations on college campuses nationwide. We represent about 800,000 student veterans and work on personal and professional development, leadership training, and advocacy at the federal level.