Reboot to Business

Boots to Business Reboot is a two-step training program that provides participants an overview of business ownership as a career vocation, an outline and knowledge on the components of a business plan, a practical exercise in opportunity recognition, and an introduction to available public and private sector resources.

Step one is the Introduction to Entrepreneurship course eligible to Veterans of all eras, service members (including members of the National Guard and Reserve) and their spouses. This course is instructed by SBA and its partners, who are skilled business advisors.

Step two is one of the online follow-on courses instructed by a consortium of professors and skilled business advisors from the SBA Network. If you’ve already attended an in-person Boots to Business or Reboot class, visit https://sbavets.force.com/ to sign up for one of the online B2B follow-on courses.