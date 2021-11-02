 Skip to Content

Red Cross: Creating Calmness in Times of Stress

When
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Designed to help military caregivers during times of stress

About this event

How will this course help me?

This course was designed to assist military and veteran caregivers build strong skills to better manage the challenges and transitions often faced by service members, veterans, and military families.

Who teaches the course?

Actively licensed and specially trained Red Cross mental health professionals teach the course.

