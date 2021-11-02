Red Cross - Massachusetts - Effective Interpersonal Communications

Join us for a live discussion on effective interpersonal communication skills!

About this event

This workshop is for caregivers for military or veteran caregivers.

This workshop helps participants build stronger interpersonal communication skills.

In this workshop, you will learn the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through:

Active listening

Non-verbal communication

Learning how to say what you mean

Managing anger during verbal conflicts

Strategies to improve text, phone, video, in-person conversations

This workshop can help improve the communication between family members, friends, or co-workers.

About the facilitator:

Karen Noble’s (MSW, LICSW) constant professional focus has been on optimizing individual, team, and organizational resilience. She first worked as a psychotherapist specializing in the family systems approach. Ms. Noble then spent two decades as a consultant, coach, speaker, facilitator, trainer and author, developing and implementing action-oriented, results-driven organizational change strategies to build resilience at all levels of her Fortune 300 clients. Over the past decade Ms. Noble has dedicated her professional efforts to maximizing the resilience of service members and families across all branches of US military – including the DHS (US Coast Guard).

Service to the Armed Forces Workshops:

The American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces division is offering free virtual workshops aimed to build resiliency among our service members, veterans, and their family members. This live discussion is facilitated by a licensed mental health professional from our Service to the Armed Forces team. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.

If you have any questions about this workshop or any of our other Service to the Armed Forces activities (emergency communications, resiliency workshops, financial assistance, information and referrals, casework, volunteer opportunities, etc.) please contact us at christine.platzek@redcross.org or call our 24/7 Hero Care Hotline at 877-272-7337.