Red Cross - Massachusetts - Trauma Talk

Join us to explore the concepts of stress and trauma together in a supportive interactive setting.

About this event

The primary goal of this workshop is to empower caregivers with information about stress and trauma. We will discuss the difference between stress vs trauma vs PTSD, teach hands-on practices to contend with trauma, and how to help someone who has experienced a potentially traumatic event.

This workshop is designed for caregivers and family members of veterans.

Facilitator Bio:

Dr. Louise B. Graham is a licensed Counseling Psychologist and National Health Care Provider. She was a Psychologist at the Veterans Administration, holding General C Clinical Hospital privileges as a staff Psychologist in Counseling Psychology and a Harvard Medical School Clinical appointment for 30 years. She also supervised doctoral interns at the Veterans Administration. She joined the American Red Cross in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina. She has served in multiple roles; deployments for national and local disasters/ crises, Service to the Armed Forces since its inception, was a member of the local Disaster Action Team, a member of the Mental Health Division, and as an instructor. She sits on the Advisory Board for Camp Resilience and facilitates workshops for this veteran’s organization’s retreats.

She taught for 20 years at BSU in the graduate department Counselor Ed. Her most notable works include the contributions to the Library of Congress in the form of interviews with veterans.