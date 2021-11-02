Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN): Caregiving for Wounded, Ill, Injured or Aging Veterans
This free, confidential Red Cross program offers effective ways to work through challenges, improve wellbeing and build skills.
This workshop is designed for non-professional caregivers of wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. It helps participants work through some of the biggest challenges that caregivers often face, including identity changes, isolation concerns and building a personal wellness plan