Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN): Emotional Grit

Recognize symptoms and set goals to manage emotions and overcome depression.

About this event

This module is designed to help participants recognize and understand the different thoughts, feelings and behaviors that contribute to and define depression. It aims to break down stereotypes and misconceptions about depression and how to approach it. This module helps participants identify problematic symptoms and set attainable goals related to managing emotions and addressing depression concerns in themselves and others.

This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have the opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 60-minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community. To sign up, click the Register button.

Please be aware, that your Zoom link invitation will be in your Eventbrite confirmation email!

Hope to see you there!