Red Cross Resiliency Workshop: Caregivers

This free, confidential workshop was designed to support military members of every branch, veterans, and their families throughout their service members' careers and beyond, teaching participants how to build their own and others' resilience through a presentation by licensed behavioral health professionals, and guided small group discussions. In this workshop for Caregivers of Wounded, Ill, or Injured Service Members and Veterans, attendees learn ways to reduce isolation, incorporate new identities and build personal wellness plans. We invite you to join us on video and audio for the discussion. Please click "register" to sign up and we will send you the instructions and link to the Zoom meeting 2 days in advance of the workshop.