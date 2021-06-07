Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Veteran Caregiver Workshop with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches you, the caregiver, the importance of self-care and wellness. This is a live, facilitated discussion that addresses identity issues, isolation concerns as well as personal wellness. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1-hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other veteran caregivers.