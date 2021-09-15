 Skip to Content
Reducing Employment Barriers for People Living with Mental Illness

Presented by Easterseals

When
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Please join our first session in a 3-month series on accessibility in the workplace. On Thursday September 30 at 2pm Eastern we’ll have a lively panel including:

  • Ali Cupito
    Global Mental Health & Wellness Program Lead, Accenture
  • Quentin SaLay
    Region Vice President Human Resources, Comcast
  • Monica Schmude
    President Mid-Atlantic Market, Cigna
  • Anneke Vandenbroek
    Clinic Director, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals
