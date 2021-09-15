Reducing Employment Barriers for People Living with Mental Illness
Presented by Easterseals
Please join our first session in a 3-month series on accessibility in the workplace. On Thursday September 30 at 2pm Eastern we’ll have a lively panel including:
- Ali Cupito
Global Mental Health & Wellness Program Lead, Accenture
- Quentin SaLay
Region Vice President Human Resources, Comcast
- Monica Schmude
President Mid-Atlantic Market, Cigna
- Anneke Vandenbroek
Clinic Director, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals