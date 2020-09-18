Resources for Homeless and At-Risk Veterans

All Veterans deserve a place to call home. If you or a Veteran you know is facing homelessness, VA can connect you with the support services you may need.

Join VA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) on September 23 at 3 p.m. ET for a Facebook Live event to learn how Veterans and their family members can access expanded support during the COVID-19 pandemic, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Once you have a Facebook account, participating is easy. Visit the VFW’s Facebook page a few minutes before 3 p.m. ET on September 23. At 3 p.m. ET, refresh your page to watch the live video discussion, which will begin on the hour. Click on the video. Make sure it is unmuted by using the volume control button at the bottom of the video.