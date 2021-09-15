Resources for Veterans in Crisis: Suicide and Homelessness Prevention

Join Us on September 21 for a Facebook Live Event on Veteran Suicide and Homelessness Prevention

VA is hosting an interactive Facebook Live event about VA’s efforts to prevent suicide among Veterans — with a special focus on Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

During this event, you will learn about the relationship between homelessness and the risk for suicide and how the COVID-19 pandemic and expiration of the eviction moratorium have exacerbated the risk for housing instability.

The presenters will share suicide prevention resources, including S.A.V.E. Training and the Veterans Crisis Line, and they will talk about other ways to help a fellow Veteran, friend, or family member who may be showing signs of suicide risk.

The event features the following speakers:

Dr. Matt Miller, national director, VA Suicide Prevention

We encourage you to have your questions ready before the event because presenters will set aside time for Q&A.

Learn more about the event, and be sure to log on to Facebook by 3:30 p.m. ET on September 21!