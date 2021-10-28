Restoration of Honor Virtual Conference – SAGEVets/NYSDVS program

SAGEVets is hosting this exciting conference with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services. Currently, there are five states that have passed Restoration of Honor (ROH) legislation designed to restore honor to LGBT Veterans who were discharged for their sexual orientation or gender identity. We are honored to bring together representatives from Rhode Island, Illinois, Connecticut, and of course New York to talk about their respective ROH legislation. Please join us for engaged conversation focusing on how this legislation came about, what is still needed, and how other states can get involved. This is our first-ever national program, available virtually! We are also offering CLE credit continuing legal education) to encourage our nation's finest attorney advocates to learn more about this meaningful legislation. This conference is free and open to the public. Our esteemed panel includes:

• Illinois State Representative Joyce Mason

• Colorado State Representative David Ortiz

• Kasim Yarn, Director of the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services

• Thomas J. Saadi, Esq., Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs

• Benjamin Pomerance, Esq., Deputy Director for Program Development at the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services

• Ashton Stewart, SAGEVets Program Manager

• Moderated by and Kristen L. Rouse, Deputy Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, at the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services