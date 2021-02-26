Road to Recovery: Vaccines and Reopening Our Community
As the vaccine rollout progresses, racial and economic equity is at the forefront of the conversation. Please join us for Road to Recovery: Vaccines and Reopening Our Community to learn more about this critical issue.
On Thursday March 11 at 2pm Eastern Easterseals DC MD VA Honorary Board Member and Host of PBS Newshour Judy Woodruff will moderate a lively discussion among nationally recognized panelists:
- Dr. Norvell “Van” Coots, MD (BG, US Army, Ret.)
President & CEO, Holy Cross Health
Former Commanding General and CEO of Regional Health Command Europe
Former Commander & CEO Walter Reed Health Care System
- Dr. Vaishali Geib, MD
Market Medical Executive, Cigna Mid-Atlantic
- Brooke Kaiser
Senior Director Respite Services, Easterseals DC MD VA
- John B. King, Jr., JD, EdD
President & CEO, The Education Trust
10th United States Secretary of Education
