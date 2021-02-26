 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Road to Recovery: Vaccines and Reopening Our Community

When
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

As the vaccine rollout progresses, racial and economic equity is at the forefront of the conversation. Please join us for Road to Recovery: Vaccines and Reopening Our Community to learn more about this critical issue.

On Thursday March 11 at 2pm Eastern Easterseals DC MD VA Honorary Board Member and Host of PBS Newshour Judy Woodruff will moderate a lively discussion among nationally recognized panelists:

  • Dr. Norvell “Van” Coots, MD (BG, US Army, Ret.)
    President & CEO, Holy Cross Health
    Former Commanding General and CEO of Regional Health Command Europe
    Former Commander & CEO Walter Reed Health Care System
  • Dr. Vaishali Geib, MD
    Market Medical Executive, Cigna Mid-Atlantic
  • Brooke Kaiser
    Senior Director Respite Services, Easterseals DC MD VA
  • John B. King, Jr., JD, EdD
    President & CEO, The Education Trust
    10th United States Secretary of Education

Further information and links below.  

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESealsDCMDVA/photos/a.347945548624596/3669519239800527/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/esealsdcmdva_easterseals-inclusion-families-activity-6770341907727052800-uUdU

See all events
Last updated: