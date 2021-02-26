As the vaccine rollout progresses, racial and economic equity is at the forefront of the conversation. Please join us for Road to Recovery: Vaccines and Reopening Our Community to learn more about this critical issue.

On Thursday March 11 at 2pm Eastern Easterseals DC MD VA Honorary Board Member and Host of PBS Newshour Judy Woodruff will moderate a lively discussion among nationally recognized panelists:

Dr. Norvell “Van” Coots , MD (BG, US Army, Ret.)

President & CEO, Holy Cross Health

Former Commanding General and CEO of Regional Health Command Europe

Former Commander & CEO Walter Reed Health Care System

Dr. Vaishali Geib, MD

Market Medical Executive, Cigna Mid-Atlantic

Market Medical Executive, Cigna Mid-Atlantic

Brooke Kaiser

Senior Director Respite Services, Easterseals DC MD VA

Senior Director Respite Services, Easterseals DC MD VA

John B. King, Jr., JD, EdD

President & CEO, The Education Trust

10th United States Secretary of Education

Further information and links below.

