Salesforce Fellowship Information Session

Join Hiring Our Heroes to learn about the Salesforce Fellowship Program now available for transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses. This all-new initiative developed through a collaborative partnership between Salesforce and Hiring Our Heroes is a 12-week virtual fellowship at a host company and allows fellows to gain professional training, networking, and hands-on experience as a certified Salesforce professional in the civilian workforce after completing a Salesforce certification. Program managers will discuss program timelines, application processes, and eligibility as well as answer any questions you may have.