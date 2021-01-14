San Antonio - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in San Antonio
- When
-
Thursday, Aug 19
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Cowboys Dancehall
3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop
San Antonio , TX
- Cost
- FREE
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in San Antonio, Texas this August. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the San Antonio area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.